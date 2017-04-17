Hillborough delays potential school start time changes

- A push to change start times for Hillsborough County schools just got delayed by at least one year.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins says the delay will give the district more time to make adjustments and address concerns.

Under the proposal, elementary schools would start later, at 8:35 instead of 8:15. Middle schools would start at 9:30 instead of 9. But high school would start earlier, at 7:15 instead of 7:33.

The district says adjusting the schedule this way would give bus drivers more time between high school and elementary school routes.

