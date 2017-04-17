Brush fire closes U.S. 41 near Port Manatee

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 05:12PM EDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 05:46PM EDT

PALMETTO (FOX 13) - A dangerous brush fire forced deputies to close U.S. Highway 41 near Port Manatee, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire broke out near a large pile of sulfur at the port. The view from SkyFOX showed at least a small section of the sulfur pile appeared to be smoldering.

Port officials say one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, along with a second unidentified victim.

Motorists should about the area during the evening commute.

