Brush fire closes U.S. 41 near Port Manatee

- A dangerous brush fire forced deputies to close U.S. Highway 41 near Port Manatee, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire broke out near a large pile of sulfur at the port. The view from SkyFOX showed at least a small section of the sulfur pile appeared to be smoldering.

Port officials say one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, along with a second unidentified victim.

Motorists should about the area during the evening commute.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.