Relaimed water restrictions issued for north Pinellas

- The ongoing dry weather has led to some of the first water-use restrictions in the Bay Area. Pinellas County reclaimed water users who live north of Curlew Road now have a watering schedule to follow.

Beginning April 19, they will only be allowed to water once a week based on house address according to this schedule from the county:

• Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 may irrigate on Wednesday

• Addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 may irrigate on Saturday

• Mixed address or no address properties such as common areas may irrigate on Wednesday

• Watering is prohibited between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The North County reclaimed water system will be temporarily shut down on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

County officials blame the lack of rain for excessive demand that has drained the supply of reclaimed water. They say the restrictions are expected to remain in effect “until seasonal rainfall resumes.”