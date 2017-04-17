Stranger Tries to Lure Boy with Puppies Local News Stranger Tries to Lure Boy with Puppies Parents in a St. Petersburg community are creeped out and on high alert after police say a man tried to lure an 8-year-old boy to his van to look at puppies.

Last Wednesday evening, according to police, Mellisa Lester's son was approached by a man in a parking lot while she was helping with a little league baseball game. The man repeatedly tried to the boy to go with him into his van to look at puppies.

St. Petersburg police are describing the man as white, between ages of 20-30. They say he was carrying a skate board and possibly had on a yellow jersey.

St. Petersburg police are working with the neighborhood association to identify the man. Until that happens, police say let this be a lesson to all families on educating your children about stranger danger.

