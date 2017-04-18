Dog missing after house fire in Wimauma Tuesday

- Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire in Wimauma Tuesday, and the homeowner is searching for their dog that disappeared during the blaze.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at 14232 Edinburgh Moor Drive. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to smoke and flames pouring out of a two-story house.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the flames under control. Medics transported the homeowner to the hospital for treatment of a minor burn.

Firefighters found the homeowner's cat and neighbors cared for the pet throughout the morning.

Efforts to locate the homeowners missing dog have not been successful. Code Enforcement Officers deemed the house unsafe to enter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

