Mom, daughter jump from burning yacht to escape fire

- St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire Tuesday morning.

The 25-foot sailboat was located 50 to 75 feet offshore at 6th Street South and 35th Avenue in Cocina Key. Crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Coast Guard were also on scene assisting firefighters.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, there were two people on board the boat at the time the fire started.

FOX 13's Dan Matics reports that the two on board were a mother and a daughter. They jumped from the burning yacht to escape the flames. The mother suffered first and second degree burns to approximately 15% of her body.

Both the mother and daughter are expected to be okay.

The fire is believed to have started in the boats kitchen, or galley.

The investigation is ongoing as crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

