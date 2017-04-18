Brandon daycare worker arrested for child pornography

- A 25-year-old daycare worker was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Justin Dwayne Cross worked at Child Care of Brandon, located in Brandon Town Center. Previously, he worked at another daycare, La Petite Academy, in Riverview.

Because Cross had interaction with children, authorities are asking for anyone with additional information to come forward and call FDLE at 813-878-7300.

The investigation began after agents received tips that Cross was distributing images depicting child pornography. The investigation further showed that between September 2016 and January 2017, Cross shared images of child pornography in chat rooms and through different websites.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a national network of coordinated task forces, Homeland Security Investigations and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office worked together with FDLE in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call FDLE at 813-878-7300.