Live Facebook video lands wanted suspect in jail

- While crimes carried out live on Facebook get a lot of attention, deputies in Polk County say a live Facebook video helped them track down and arrest a wanted woman.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Markesha Wilkerson was wanted for violation of probation and for failing to appear in court. When detectives were alerted that she was live on Facebook at the Lakeland Chuck E. Cheese location, they swooped in and arrested her.

The sheriff's office later released a snippet of video from her alleged 30-minute-long Facebook live event showing her smiling and mugging with the Chuck E. Cheese mascot.

Deputies say the 18-year-old has several prior arrests dating back to age 14, including some on charges of aggravated assault and battery. She was booked into jail on no bond.

"Stupid criminals are really appreciated and we highly recommend that when we're looking for you, you immediately post all of your information that you can on Facebook, Instagram, tweet it out; however you want, because that helps us," Sheriff Judd offered.