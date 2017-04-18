Adopted children celebrate becoming U.S. citizens Local News Adopted children celebrate becoming U.S. citizens For many school children, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is second nature. But to the nearly 60 kids becoming naturalized U.S. citizens in Tampa on Tuesday, reciting those words is a dream come true.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh! Today is the day I've been waiting for my whole life," 10-year old Fiona Kambo said after the ceremony.

Fiona and her little brother Kevin were among the 57 children involved in Tuesday's ceremony. The children were from 20 different countries. Fiona's family is from Albania.

"Our kids are growing up in the beautiful place and the perfect place. This place is a dream for many people around the world," Fiona's mom, Flora Kambo, said Tuesday.

Technically, the children at Tuesday's ceremony actually became U.S. citizens when their parents became naturalized, or if they were adopted by Americans.

In Fiona's case, her parents studied hard. The Plumb Elementary student made sure her parents passed their citizenship test with flying colors.

"I quizzed them, oh yeah!" she laughed.

It took patience and perseverance for the 57 families to reach this day for their kids. While it may seem like just a piece of paper, it represents limitless opportunities to the new, young Americans and their proud parents.

"They wanted this so much. And they finally reached their goal. So it's a big deal for them and for me, too," Fiona smiled, while looking at her parents.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Tampa office decided to organize the event in order to celebrate the families' new citizenship.