International fugitive Christopher Ponce back in Tampa

- A man accused in a DUI crash that killed one and injured two others is back in a Tampa after three years as an international fugitive.

Christopher Ponce appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom Tuesday. He is accused in a DUI crash that killed 20-year-old William Angel and injured two of Angel's passengers.

Now, Ponce's attorneys are trying to fight two of the charges their client, but Ponce will still have to face the DUI manslaughter charge.

Three years ago, Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Walter Heinrich unleashing a verbal tongue lashing on Ponce.

"Your life is coming to a screeching halt. You're not going to school, you're not going to church. You're going to sit in your house and you're going to stay there," Judge Heinrich told Ponce.

But Ponce did not follow those orders. He cut his GPS ankle bracelet and ran.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Ponce was driving drunk on the the wrong side of I-275 when he slammed into William Angel's car, killing him and injuring his two passengers.

After being on the run for three years, Ponce was featured on the show "The Hunt" with John Walsh.

The show may have been what brought Ponce back to face his charges.

Authorities in Spain tracked Ponce to a bus stop and arrested him. Now, 10 months later, He is back in a Tampa courtroom with longer hair and full beard.

William Angel's father, Wade Angel hopes the case against his son's alleged killer can now move forward.

"This time, he's in jail and he's not getting out. There will be no bond, no house arrest," Angel said.