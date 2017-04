Homes evacuated due to Haines City pallet fire Local News Homes evacuated due to Haines City pallet fire Homes are being evacuated Wednesday morning due to a large fire at a Haines City pallet company.

Crews from Polk County Fire Rescue and Haines City Fire Department responded to the fire at Monison Pallets at 3100 US-17 in Haines City just before 2:40 a.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue said approximately 150 to 200 people have been evacuated.

US Highway 17 is closed in both directions in the area west of US 27.

