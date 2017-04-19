School bus driver arrested over 'unwanted contact' claim

- Deputies in Sarasota County arrested a school bus driver for battery. He didn't hit the student, but deputies say he made "unwanted contact" with her.

Investigators say Leonard Villari approached a 13-year-old Venice Middle School student in the cafeteria back in February and began playing with her hair.

The victim told deputies her bus driver would call her "baby girl," tell her he knew where she lived, and that he loved her.

Deputies matched up her story with surveillance footage from the cafeteria.

Villari, 71, has bonded out of jail.