Teens arrested for smash-and-grab gun theft

- Police say they have arrested two 17-year-olds in the burglary of a gun store earlier this month.

Earlier this month, a group of thieves smashed a truck through the windows of the Sunshine State Armory in Zephyrhills. Surveillance video showed what happened next: They ran in, grabbed guns, ammo, and everything they could carry from display cases.

Then, detectives say, they took-off in a truck, ditched it, set it on fire, and disappeared into the night.

Police haven't yet released details about how they tracked this pair down, or about the other two people believed to be involved.