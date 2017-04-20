17 arrested in Polk County undercover heroin bust

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the results of a three-month-long undercover investigation into heroin trafficking.

Lakeland police and the state’s attorney’s office joined the sheriff’s office to arrest 17 people during the investigation.

One of the suspects was federally indicted in a heroin overdose death.

Detectives say they are seeking further indictments in other heroin overdose deaths.

"There has been a disturbing rise nationwide in deaths associated with heroin

and fentanyl. Our deputies are working hard to put these heroin dealers behind

bars through proactive investigations. It is also our mission to hold those

accountable for each and every heroin overdose death that we can link back to

the sale of heroin." Grady Judd, Sheriff

A news briefing will be held Thursday afternoon releasing more details in the bust.