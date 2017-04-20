Pair rescued after plane crashes off Levy coast

Coast Guard crew members from Station Yankeetown, Florida, are shown at the station with two plane crash survivors, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A single-engine plane sits in the water near the end of the County Road 40 Boat Ramp, Yankeetown, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason M. Andrade)

A Coast Guard 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Station Yankeetown, Florida rescues two people near Yankeetown after a single-engine plane crashed in the water, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

- A 19-year-old pilot and his 18-year-old passenger survived after their small plane crash just off the coast of Yankeetown Wednesday night.

It was just before 9 p.m. when the Coast Guard got a call about a single-engine plane in the water near the end of the County Road 40 boat ramp. When their rescue boat pulled up, the Coast Guard found the two people – identified only as a 19-year-old male from Longwood and an 18-year-old female from Cape Coral – unharmed but standing on top of the plane, which was in two feet of water.

According to the Coast Guard, the pair had been headed to Orlando Sanford International Airport from Cedar Key when they crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating but they say the plane was experiencing engine problems before it crashed.