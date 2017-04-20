Minor injuries reported in Polk Co. school bus crash

- Only minor injuries have been reported after a school bus crash in Polk County.

Polk County Fire Rescue said it transported 11 people for medical treatment. Nine of those were on the school bus. The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were students on the bus, but it was unclear how many students were taken for medical treatment.

Polk County Schools said there were around 70 students from Citrus Ridge School (K-8) in Davenport.

The crash scene is on Ronald Regan Parkway at Champions Gate Boulevard in Davenport.

PCSO said a school bus and other vehicles involved in the crash, which happened at 3:30 p.m.

