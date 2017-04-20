Clearwater votes to buy aquarium land, effectively blocking Scientology bid

- The City of Clearwater has voted to buy land owned by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for $4.25 million, effectively blocking a bid from the Church of Scientology to purchase the property for $15 million.

The decision whether or not to buy the property was seen by some as symbolic for the future of downtown Clearwater and the city's relationship with the church.

The Thursday night meeting was a packed house, with people eager to weigh in on the decision before votes were cast. City officials gave about an hour for public comment, but realized there would not be enough time for everyone to speak, so they split the room.

RELATED: Miscavige, elected officials meet behind closed doors

Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos asked speakers to stand on either side of the room. On one side, those who wanted the city to buy the property. One the other, those against the city buying the land. The majority seemed to be in favor of the purchase, but it was unclear if the faction represented any particular feelings about the church.

The land in question, at 301 Pierce Street, is currently owned by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. If the city were to buy the land for about $4.25 million, the aquarium would then lease it back from the city.

The Church of Scientology has made a counter offer to purchase the 1.4 acre lot for $15 million.

Aquarium officials said before the vote they would honor the price negotiated with the city before considering the church's offer.

Back in March, some downtown business owners met with the church's figurehead, David Miscavige to discuss plans for a retail complex in downtown Clearwater. It was unclear whether the property in question at Thursday's city meeting was part of those plans, because those meetings were held in private.