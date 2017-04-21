PCSO looking for suspect who attempted to lure New Port Richey girl

- The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who allegedly approached a child in New Port Richey and tried to lure her to his car.

Deputies say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. The girl was walking home from her bus stop at Orange Grove and Washington Street when a man driving a small blue SUV approached her.

PCSO says the man asked the victim several times where she was going and if she needed a ride.

The suspect never exited his vehicle or touched the victim in anyway. The victim later reported this incident to her parents who contacted law enforcement.

The suspect is described as an Arab male with spiky hair.

Detectives are looking to speak with the suspect. Anyone with information should contact 1-800-706-2488.

