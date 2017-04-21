Red Flag warning issued for Polk County due to critical fire weather conditions

- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Polk County.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur Friday due to long durations of low humidity. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Even low cut grass can catch on fire, so smokers need to ensure they fully out cigarettes. Outside cooking should be kept inside a covered grill or pit, so as not to violate the burn ban.

Polk County remains under a burn ban.

Any person who violates the ban can be punished by a fine of up to $500 or even jail time.