Credit card skimmers found at 2 Pinellas gas stations Local News Credit card skimmers found at 2 Pinellas gas stations Pinellas County deputies are searching for the suspects responsible for installing credit card skimming devices in Seminole and Palm Harbor.

Pinellas County deputies are searching for the suspects responsible for installing credit card skimming devices in Seminole and Palm Harbor.

The investigation began after gas station employees found the skimmers and reported the findings to authorities Thursday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, someone forced open a gas pump and installed a skimmer at the Speedway located at 11708 Seminole Boulevard, in Seminole. Employees shut down the effected gas pump after receiving a tampering alert from the pump.

Detectives released surveillance video of a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac, pulling up around 8:15 Wednesday night. The male passenger walked inside the convenient store, but left without making a purchase.

Authorities say at least one other person stayed outside with the SUV parked at the effected pump. The driver pulled away when the passenger returned.

The passenger has been described as a white or Hispanic male between 35 and 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a white hat, blue long-sleeve shirt, dark colored shoes and light colored jeans ripped at the knees.

Employees found a similar device installed on a pump at the Speedway located at 2734 U.S. Alternate 19 in Palm Harbor Thursday.

Detectives believe someone tampered with the pump between 3:45 a.m. Wednesday April 19, and 3:45 a.m. Thursday April 20.

Detectives encourage customers who purchased gasoline at these locations to contact their financial institutions to see if there are any unauthorized bank charges .If so, report the information to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.

Information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-TIPS or visiting www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.