Brush fire nears Lakeland homes

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A small but fast-moving brush fire has destroyed a mobile home in Polk County but crews are getting the flames under control.
Florida Forest Service and Polk County Fire Rescue crews are battling the five-acre fire off Sportsmans Trail in north Lakeland. As of 2:30 p.m., it was 90 percent contained.
Several mobile homes are nearby. An abandoned home has been consumed; Lakeland Electric has cut off power to others as a precaution.
Just this morning, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, cautioning that extremely dry weather had created dangerous conditions for brush fires.
Thick plumes of black smoke now coming from the Sportsman Trl brushfire. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/cSuMvI7rZx— Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) April 21, 2017