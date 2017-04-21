Brush fire nears Lakeland homes

- A small but fast-moving brush fire has destroyed a mobile home in Polk County but crews are getting the flames under control.

Florida Forest Service and Polk County Fire Rescue crews are battling the five-acre fire off Sportsmans Trail in north Lakeland. As of 2:30 p.m., it was 90 percent contained.

Several mobile homes are nearby. An abandoned home has been consumed; Lakeland Electric has cut off power to others as a precaution.

Just this morning, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, cautioning that extremely dry weather had created dangerous conditions for brush fires.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates.