New brush fire forces Indian Lake Estates evacuations

- Another brush fire has broken out in the Indian Lake Estates area of Polk County, and residents are once again being asked to evacuate.

Polk Fire Rescue says several structures are burning in the rural community east of Frostproof. All residents there are under a mandatory evacuation, they said.

Polk County is under a red flag warning due to the dry weather conditions, and several small brush fires have broken out in the area today alone.

Indian Lake Estates has been especially hard hit, though, and officials blame arson. Several large blazes swept through the campgrounds earlier this year, then two new fires broke out in the same area this week. Investigators believe many of them were purposefully set, but they do not have much hope of identifying the culprit or culprits.

