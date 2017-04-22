Zephyrhills High School coach arrested for sex with student

- A high school basketball coach has been arrested and charged with having sex with a student, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Samuel Walker, 39, is the head coach for the girls junior varsity basketball team and an instructional assistant at Zephyrhills High School.

Deputies said Walker had sex with a 17-year-old student, who is also involved with the basketball team, more than once at Walker's home.

Walker also had warrants out of Hillsborough County for similar crimes. The details of those cases are unclear at this point.

He is being charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.