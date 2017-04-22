Teen driver crashes into Clearwater Beach business

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 22 2017 12:47PM EDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 12:47PM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Clearwater Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 at a business on the 700 block of South Gulfview Boulevard.

According to investigators, the teenage driver came over the Sand Key bridge and attempted to make a left turn, but lost control. His Nissan Rogue flipped multiple times before crashing into a restaurant and catching fire.

Police said several witnesses helped pull the victim from his vehicle. He was taken by helicopter to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

 

