Troopers: Drunk driver's vehicle catches fire after flat tire

- The Florida Highway Patrol said a drunk driver's vehicle caught fire on an I-4 exit ramp Saturday.

The incident happened on the off ramp for exit one on I-4 eastbound, FHP said.

According to investigators, the driver, 36-year-old Katherine Menedez Vega, was driving on the rim of her vehicle after getting a flat tire. The rim eventually sparked a fire, which spread throughout the vehicle.

Troopers said a witness helped Vega out of her car and she attempted to leave the scene multiple times.

Vega is charged with DUI and refusing to submit to a breath test. FHP said her license had been suspended because of a previous DUI case.