Zoo gives update on April the Giraffe's baby

- We haven’t seen the last of April and her baby just yet.

The Animal adventure Park announced today that the baby continues to grow and is now looking zoo keepers in the eye.

The zoo plans on announcing the calf’s name early next month.

The zoo also announced today that the live camera is not gone forever. While the constant live stream is ending, the zoo says they will have specific viewing times that the public can check in on the progress of the giraffe and her baby.

A permanent yard cam will go up sometime this season.

