Car slams into Bradenton home Local News Car slams into Bradenton home A family is out of a home tonight after a woman slammed her car into their garage.

- A family is out of a home tonight after a woman slammed her car into their garage.

Police say the accident happened in the 3300 block of Southern Parkway just after 2 p.m. when they think the driver of the car had a medical episode.

The driver hit bushes, mailboxes, a car and 2 houses before hitting the garage at about 35 miles per hour.

2 people were inside the home when it was hit by the car, they were not hurt. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, she had cuts on her forehead in addition to the unspecified medical issue.

Authorities say the home can't be lived in until the garage is fixed, the family is staying elsewhere tonight.