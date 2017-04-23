Fire crews contend with rattelsnake along with fire

BARTOW (FOX 13) - As if fighting brush fires wasn't enough, fire crews in Polk County had to also contend with a rattlesnake.
Firefighters were working the Red Grange Fire Saturday afternoon when they stumbled upon a rattlesnake while protecting a building.
This isn't the first time crews in that area have had this problem. Less than a month ago crews in the same area also came across a large rattlesnake. It's also near the area where a man was airlifted after he picked up what he thought was a dead rattlesnake.