Fire crews contend with rattelsnake along with fire Local News Fire crews contend with rattelsnake along with fire As if fighting brush fires wasn't enough, fire crews in Polk County had to also contend with a rattlesnake.

Firefighters were working the Red Grange Fire Saturday afternoon when they stumbled upon a rattlesnake while protecting a building.

This isn't the first time crews in that area have had this problem. Less than a month ago crews in the same area also came across a large rattlesnake. It's also near the area where a man was airlifted after he picked up what he thought was a dead rattlesnake.