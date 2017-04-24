Kenny G surprises Delta passengers with exclusive performance

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Famed saxophonist Kenny G gave an unexpected performance to passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Tampa to San Francisco on April 22. The surprise serenade wasn't just for fun-- it was also for a good cause. 

Wyszynski told Storyful that the crew announced Kenny G as a special guest and said a woman, whose daughter died from cancer aged 30, was raising funds for Relay for Life. The famed musician then announced that he would play if we raised $1,000.

“Within roughly five minutes, we all raised closed to $2,000,” said Wyszynski.

Wyszynski said, “He performed and it was just an amazing moment. So awesome of him to do that so randomly, and for such a great cause.”

