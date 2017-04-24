Vandals destroy dozens of windows across Highlands County

- Deputies in Highlands County are investigating after dozens of windows were apparently shot out of vehicles, businesses, and even homes over the last few weeks.

The string of shootings first started back on March 23 when several windows were shot out of cars at a Sebring salvage yard. But deputies say the vandalism picked up significantly this weekend when more than 60 new cases were reported, ranging from south of Sebring to Avon Park Lakes.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating 51 cases, while the Sebring Police Department is investigating at least 40 complaints.

A majority of the windows have been in vehicles, detectives say, but some were also in businesses and homes. Investigators believe the vandals are using BB and pellet guns.

"Detectives are working hard to identify the person or persons responsible for these acts and we will file charges for every window that has been broken," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "We would ask that anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood that they think might be involved in these incidents to call us immediately."

Deputies are asking anyone who has security cameras to review footage from this past weekend to see if they may have captured any images of suspicious vehicles in the area late at night.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to call Det. Amanda Dettman at 863-402-7820. Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward can call Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.