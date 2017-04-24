Principal to be tranferred after email about students' race

- A St. Petersburg principal is being transferred from her elementary school after she sent a controversial email about race and schoolchildren.

The controversy started last week when Principal Christine Hoffman’s letter to staff at Campbell Park Elementary School became public. In the letter regarding class lists for the next school year, Hoffman wrote that "white students should be in the same class."

She has since called that letter bad judgment. On Friday, she sent a letter to parents. In an attempt to clarify what she meant, she wrote that she "was asking that there not be a class with only one white student."

The population of the school is at least 80-percent black and about 13-percent white.

Parents had a chance to meet with Hoffman this morning but some of them told FOX 13 they were less than pleased with her responses, and that she had ended the meeting abruptly.

Hoffman had another meeting with parents scheduled for 3:30 this afternoon, but we were told that cameras would not be allowed in.

Now, FOX 13’s Aaron Mesmer has learned that Hoffman will be transferred to a different school, at her own request.

