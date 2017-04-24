Big business in little donuts Local News Big business in little donuts There's nothing like a nice hot donut. But one couple decided to take that to the extreme, and make them to order.

Ben and Christy Chambless opened Remi’s Minis earlier this year after being inspired by a trip to California. They offer donuts and coffee in the Winthrop Town Centre from 1963 Airstream trailer converted to a food truck.

“We have hot and fresh donuts, we cook them to order. They’re hot and fresh off the fryer,” Ben explained. “We make them right there to order.”

The couple keeps their top six donuts on the menu all the time, and rotate in others for variety and a little bit of taste-testing.

“They’re mini donuts, so you’re not committed to one big donut,” Christy offered. “You can have a variety of flavors.”

DETAILS:

Winthrop Town Centre, 11267 Winthrop Main Street in Riverview

http://www.remisminis.com/

