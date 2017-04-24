Man on trial for roommate's murder

- Neighbors say tension and arguments between Kydell Weldon and his roommate Tina Ryan were constant. And then one day it stopped.

Tina Ryan disappeared and Weldon was tracked down at a business on Columbus Avenue. Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office investigators say he appeared to have blood on his hands and clothes. And then they found more blood in the home both Weldon and Ryan shared.

Then, in the trunk of Weldon's car trunk, investigators say they discovered Ryan’s body.

Nearly a year after the murder, Weldon is facing second-degree murder charges and is going to trial. But Monday, Hillsborough public defender Michael Peacock was all fired up, fighting a last-minute piece of evidence that proves the car, where the body was found, belongs to Weldon.

"The government provided a certification that had never been provided before," complained Peacock.



Assistant state prosecutor John Terry said this evidence should not be a surprise to anyone.

"I have a witness who will testify that it is his vehicle. Inside the vehicle is a paystub that belongs to Tydell Weldon," explained Terry.



In the end, the judge agreed with prosecutors and will allow the evidence showing the body of Weldon's roommate was in the car he owned.

Jury selection is now underway. The trial is expected to last a week.