Paul McCartney announces Tampa show

- Fans in Tampa will get a rare chance to see a music legend later this year. Former Beatle Paul McCartney is coming to Amalie Arena.

McCartney, 74, is best known as a founding member of the Beatles but also spent years with his own band Wings. He now tours on his own and has made three stops in Tampa as a solo act, most recently in 2005.

The show, part of the star's ongoing 'One On One' tour, will be Monday, July 10.

General tickets will go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m., though there will be an American Express cardholder presale beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 10. Amalie Arena says ticket prices will range from $31.25 to $251.25.