Burn ban issued for Manatee County

Fireworks, sparklers, flares, campfires and open burning are all temporarily prohibited as part of a local burn ban Manatee County Commissioners unanimously adopted Tuesday.

Commissioners took action on Tuesday, becoming the latest local government to declare a local state of emergency due to "hot, dry, parched, drought and windy conditions" prevalent throughout Florida.

The 7-day burn ban is technically in effect until only May 2, but public safety officials said the ban can easily be extended as long as dry conditions remain.

Manatee becomes the latest Florida county to enact a local burn ban, following Pasco and Polk counties, according to the Florida Forest Service.

"I hope everyone is vigilant and paying attention ... and I hope it rains soon," said Commission Chair Betsy Benac. "We have to be extra cautious."