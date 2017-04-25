Uncle John's Pride recalls sausage due to possible foreign matter

- Uncle John's Pride, a local Tampa establishment, is recalling approximately 139,909 pounds of ready-to-eat smoked meat and poultry sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat smoked meat and poultry sausage items were produced on various dates from March 8, 2017 through April 8, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 9179 or P-9179" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to foodservice and retail locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

The problem was discovered when a metal magnet was found in the beef trim source product of the processed sausage products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 26-28 pieces of "GARCIA BRAND SMOKED SAUSAGE, 9˝" with case code 0-54912-20040-9.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 36-40 pieces of "GARCIA BRAND SMOKED SAUSAGE, 7˝" with case code 0-54912-17020-7.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 26-30 pieces of "GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE, 9˝" with case code 0-54912-17050-4.

1.75-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND SMOKED SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-20010-2.

1.75-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND SMOKED HOT SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-20050-8.

1.75-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND CHICKEN SMOKED SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-15020-9.

1.75-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED HOT SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-20030-0.

1.75-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND BEEF SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-20020-1.

3-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-21010-1.

5-lb. boxed packages of "GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE" with case code 0-54912-18020-6.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "EMA'S BEEF & CHICKEN BREAKFAST SAUSAGE Bulk, Manufactured By: Uncle John's Pride, LLC" with case code 0-41085-01536-7.