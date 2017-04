- Police say a young woman found wandering and confused in the area of 45th Avenue North and 3rd Street on Tuesday has now been identified.

The girl, believed to be between 16 and 20-years-old, did not seem to know her name or where she lives. She was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital.

Shortly after police issued an alert, the say the young woman's mother came forward and identified her.

No further updates were immediately available.