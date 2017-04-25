Brush fires burning in Hudson, New Port Richey

- Multiple brush fires have broken out in Pasco County, forcing some road closures.

State Road 54 is closed at Old County Road 54 in New Port Richey due to one fire.

A second brush fire is burning in Hudson, south of Denton Avenue and east of Coyote Road. County officials say the fire is burning an estimated two to three acres and is being pushed northeast by gusty winds. Homeowners along Renee Lane and Kitten Trail should be aware the fire is burning in the area, a spokesperson says, although flames are not threatening homes at this time.

All athletic events at Arthur Engle Memorial Park in Hudson are canceled.

Dry conditions across the state have led to numerous brush fires. Low humidity and breezy conditions mean any fire that breaks out could spread rapidly.

