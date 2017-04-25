Fichter sentenced again in Tampa court Local News Fichter sentenced again in Tampa court Judgment day comes a second time for former Polk County teacher Jennifer Fichter.

- Judgment day comes a second time for former Polk County teacher Jennifer Fichter.

"I adjudicate you guilty sentence you to three years in Florida State prison followed by one-year probation, " explained Judge Samantha Ward.

She struck a deal with prosecutors in Hillsborough County. In exchange for dropping two of the three charges, Fichter is pleading guilty to having sex with one of her students which means more prison time for the disgraced English teacher, explains prosecutor Jennifer Johnson.

"The defendant did make statements to the victim's mother that sex did occur here in Hillsborough County," said Johnson.

In a hearing last year, doctors who evaluated Fichter described her as someone seeking unconditional love and acceptance, but prosecutors say she is nothing more than a sexual predator.

A predator, they say, who preyed on some of youngest in our society, her students.

Last year she pleaded guilty in Polk County to having sex with three of her students. One of them, she admitted to sleeping with up to 30 times. She was sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

Outside that Polk County courtroom, Fichter's parents and the parents of one of her students got into it blaming each other for all the problems. Tuesday's sentencing was a lot calmer, just Jennifer Fichter being escorted back to prison.

The three years she received in Tampa will run concurrently with her 22-year sentence.