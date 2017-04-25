Raccoon takes nap inside hollow palm tree trunk

DCIM\100GOPRO\G0042612.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

DCIM\100GOPRO\G0042612.

DCIM\100GOPRO\G0062656.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

DCIM\100GOPRO\G0062656.

DCIM\100GOPRO\G0042612.
DCIM\100GOPRO\G0062656.
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 25 2017 09:42PM EDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 09:43PM EDT

SEMINOLE (FOX 13) - A crafty raccoon found a place to nap in a spot he thought would be away from the human eye. 

Outdoorsman Michael McCarthy spotted the raccoon climbing into what was left of a dead palm tree and thought the furry creature might have gotten stuck. So he sent his drone-mounted camera up to take a look. 

It turns out the raccoon was just looking for a private spot to take a snooze. 

McCarthy spotted the raccoon along the Intracoastal waterway in Seminole. It struck some funny poses as it climbed up and into the hollow trunk of the palm tree.

Once he saw the raccoon's intention, McCarthy left him be. 

See more from Michael McCarthy's outdoor adventures at SeeThroughCanoe.com.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories