Deputies: Trash-burning Lakeland man threatened firefighters, sheriff

- Deputies in Polk County say they are looking for the man who started a bonfire in his yard – despite the county’s burn ban – then threatened firefighters who arrived on scene and pledged to “put a bullet” in the sheriff’s head.

The scene unfolded along Christy Lane in Lakeland yesterday morning. According to the arrest report, Polk County Fire Rescue received a call about a grass fire at the home just after 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they spotted William Anderson tending a bonfire and warned him that he was in violation of the county’s ban on fires.

The burn ban has been in place for several days because of the dry weather and low humidity. Several large brush fires have broken out around the state, threatening homes and closing roads.

Initially, they say, Anderson told them he was burning trash and that they could extinguish the flames, but later told them to get off his property and, with a possible weapon in his hand, threatened to shoot all of them. He also told firefighters he would “put a bullet in Grady’s head” – meaning, firefighters believe, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The firefighters backed off and called deputies, who did not get any answer at the door. After firing tear gas into the home, they broke down the door but did not find anyone inside.

Firefighters, meanwhile, were finally able to extinguish the fire. They say Anderson appeared to be burning glass bottles, aerosol cans, and a DVD player.

Deputies are still looking for Anderson, 58. He’s wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.