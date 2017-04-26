Landlord testifies in Weldon murder trial Local News Landlord testifies in Weldon murder trial Prosecutors say Kydel Weldon stabbed his roommate Tina Ryan 16 times in an angry rage.

They say after he did it he tried to hide her body in the trunk of his car.

But hours later, detectives were able to track down Weldon at a business in Tampa. He was overheard saying something ominous.

"'I am the worst person in the world.' Those are the words spoken by Kydel Weldon," explained Prosecutor John Terry.

It wasn't long, Terry says before they checked his car.

"They open the trunk, pull back the comforter, and observed the body of Tina Ryan," explained Terry.

Prosecutors say Weldon and Ryan had a rocky relationship. Neighbors often heard them argue.

Hugh Peddycort rented a room to both of them. He said the day of the murder he came home and noticed something odd right away."

"I noticed the smears on the hallway door frame then I turned around and went to the kitchen and I saw smears on the refrigerator door," said Peddycort.

The smears, prosecutors say turned out to be blood. Peddycort also found more blood on the patio deck of the home along with chunks of hair and dentures.

But the defense says despite all of the evidence, it doesn't point to Weldon.

Take, for instance, the knife found with the body.

"Zero physical evidence that Mr. Weldon was in possession of that knife blade. You're going to find zero evidence that Mr. Weldon was in possession of that knife handle," explained the public defender. 'There going to fail because Kydel Weldon is not guilty."

The trial is expected to last all week. Weldon has pled not guilty to first degree murder charges.