WATCH: Robbers hold Zaxby's workers at gunpoint Local News WATCH: Robbers hold Zaxby's workers at gunpoint Surveillance cameras were rolling as a pair of violent criminals robbed a Winter Haven Zaxby's Tuesday night.

- Surveillance cameras were rolling as a pair of violent criminals robbed a Winter Haven Zaxby's Tuesday night.

Police say the pair busted through a back door of the Zaxby's on 3rd Street Southwest just before midnight.

The video shows one suspect holding two employees on the ground at gunpoint. The other suspect jams his gun into the back of a manager's neck.

"They actually held the gun at the manager who was getting the information to open the safe. She had that gun on her neck the whole time that that suspect was in that building, which was extremely traumatic for her," Winter Haven Police's Jamie Brown said Wednesday.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Both were wearing masks, but police say at least one had a partially visible tattoo on his hand.

"These guys obviously knew what they were doing. This wasn't the first time they'd done this. They were very calculated in how they did this and we need to get them off the street because thankfully no one was injured this time but certainly that could be a complete turnaround for another time," Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winter Haven Police or leave an anonymous tip with Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-266-TIPS.