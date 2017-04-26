USF research efforts enter top 20 nationally Local News USF research efforts enter top 20 nationally A new ranking places USF 19th among more than 200 research universities when it comes to turning basic research into products and companies.

It's called tech transfer, and the most widely-known case is of the University of Florida's creation of Gatorade.

The rankings come from the Milen Institute and USF's spot in the top 20 is a sharp improvement from just over 10 years ago when USF ranked 74th in 2006.

"We encourage faculty and students to start companies because we know it's going to create jobs," said Dr. Paul Sanberg, senior VP of research at USF.

Many of the ideas that turned into reality at USF began in Research Park and the Tampa Bay Technology Incubator.

Several walls there are lined with dozens of patents awarded to small companies started here.

Sanberg says the new 19th ranking will help attract companies and entrepreneurs to the Tampa Bay Area.

"We're creating a better workforce for our community in Tampa. As companies come down, one of the first things they do is come to USF and say, 'What's your workforce like?' And so this absolutely helps," said Sanberg.