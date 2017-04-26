Rays help give domestic violence victims hope Local News Rays help give domestic violence victims hope The Tampa Bay Rays are leading the charge in the fight against domestic violence.

- The Tampa Bay Rays are leading the charge in the fight against domestic violence.

There are 380 stalls inside Tropicana Field. Each one has a poster telling those suffering from domestic violence how to get help from several hotline numbers.

For years, The Rays have worked with Community Action Stops Abuse (CASA) to raise awareness for something most don’t realize has grown into a major problem.

Bathrooms are often the one place someone being abused is allowed to go alone where they can see this message.

Lola Blevins is the lead outreach advocate for CASA. She says the poster campaign is already paying off.

“It works. It absolutely works,” Blevins said. “Lives will be saved because the Tampa Bay Rays took this step.”



The signs have been in the Trop since the season opener.

If you or someone you know is living in fear and needs confidential advice, call CASA's 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 727-895-4912 or TTY 727-828-1269 - inside Pinellas County.

Outside of Pinellas County, call 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

To learn more about CASA's programs, visit https://www.casa-stpete.org/