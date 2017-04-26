Brush fire burns mobile home in Frostproof

- A brush fire claimed a mobile home just across the roadway around Reedy Lake in Frostproof.

Crews said an RV and a semi trailer also burned.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1870 Lake Reedy Boulevard S just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement has blocked Lake Reedy Blvd. S while firefighters battle the blaze.

Polk County Fire Rescue said it was assisting the Florida Forest Service and the Frostproof Fire Department with the fires.

The brush fire had spread across five acres as of 6 p.m.