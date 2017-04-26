VIDEO: Alligator takes nap under woman's car in Tampa

- An alligator decided his peaceful nap in the shade was the most important thing that would happen Wednesday.

Typically, we'd all agree to let the alligator have his nap, but this particular reptile decided to sleep under a woman's car outside a Tampa apartment complex.

John Schindler said his wife was trying to leave Eagles Point Apartments when she realized an alligator was sleeping underneath her car.

The gator's head was visible just under her driver side door.

With some help from the apartment manager and the maintenance supervisor, the alligator finally gave up and headed elsewhere.

Eagles Point Apartments back right up to Lettuce Lake Park and boast several waterways, which means alligators will hang around.

Schindler said it took about 30 minutes for them to convince the gator to leave.