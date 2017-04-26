Sulfur fire closes Port Manatee, roadways

By: Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News

Posted:Apr 26 2017 09:14PM EDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 09:14PM EDT

PALMETTO (FOX 13) - Officials also Port Manatee is closed due to the second sulfur fire this month.

Port officials say firefighters are working to extinguish the fire but it could take up to six hours. Haz-mat crews are on site, as well.  

Officials say smoke from the fire is going toward an unpopulated area. They ask everyone to stay clear of the area. 

U.S. 41 is closed between County Line Road and Moccasin Wallow Road, near the Hillsborough County line. 

