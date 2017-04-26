Sulfur fire closes Port Manatee, roadways

- Officials also Port Manatee is closed due to the second sulfur fire this month.

Port officials say firefighters are working to extinguish the fire but it could take up to six hours. Haz-mat crews are on site, as well.

Officials say smoke from the fire is going toward an unpopulated area. They ask everyone to stay clear of the area.

U.S. 41 is closed between County Line Road and Moccasin Wallow Road, near the Hillsborough County line.

Sulfur fire at Port Manatee closes US 41 @FOX13News #Palmetto pic.twitter.com/GDb8aJM9T6 — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) April 27, 2017

