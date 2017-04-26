2-alarm fire damages storage units in Clearwater

- Multiple crews were called to fight a fire at a storage facility on 66th Street in Clearwater Wednesday night.

The 2-alarm fire started at the Public Storage buildings at 14770 66th Street North, just off U.S. 19 and north of 146th Ave N.

The roadway in front of the storage facility - 66th Street N from about 150th Ave N to 146th Ave N - was closed.

Crews were unable to say when that section of roadway would reopen.

