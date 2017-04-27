Manhunt for murder suspect continues, crosses county lines

- The manhunt for murder suspect Jonathan Cobb continues Thursday, after deputies say he shot and killed 52-year-old Bobby Jordan the day before.

The incident occurred at a home off Hanson Road in Pasco County, but by the time authorities arrived on scene, 38-year-old Cobb had fled.

Cobb remains on the run Thursday morning, but investigators are making progress. Cobb's vehicle was located at a Winn-Dixie in Spring Hill.

Investigators have provided very little details about the case but said the shooting may have started after argument.

Cobb is wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputies say he frequents Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas Counties.

Detectives are still seeking the whereabouts of Cobb in connection to the shooting death of Bobby Jordan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office immediately by calling 727-847-8102.